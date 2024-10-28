© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Oct. 28: The 300-Mile March By Central Valley Sikhs

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published October 28, 2024 at 7:07 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Members of California’s Punjabi Sikh community are marching more than 300 miles to the state capital. They’re raising awareness about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that broke out in India 40 years ago, killing thousands. KVPR’s Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado takes us into the march and tells us about new concerns within the community.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including highlights from a House District 13 debate and a win for farmworkers in court.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. While in graduate school she covered the New Hampshire Primary for NBC Owned Television Stations and subsequently worked as a television ratings analyst for the company's business news network, CNBC. Upon returning to California, her role as a higher education public relations professional reconnected her to the Valley's media scene. She is happy to be back to her journalism roots as a local host at KVPR.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden