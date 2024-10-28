Oct. 28: The 300-Mile March By Central Valley Sikhs

Members of California’s Punjabi Sikh community are marching more than 300 miles to the state capital. They’re raising awareness about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that broke out in India 40 years ago, killing thousands. KVPR’s Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado takes us into the march and tells us about new concerns within the community.

