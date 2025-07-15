The Central Valley car culture's influence on America

While Detroit may still be known as the motor city, few places have a bigger love affair with the car than California. And the Central Valley has played a significant role in car culture, which we’ll explore on this edition of KVPR’s Central Valley Roots.

From Fresno’s Bill Vuckovich and Gary Scelzi to Bakersfield’s Rick Mears and Kevin Harvick, the valley has always been a hotbed for world class racing talent. But the intersection of cars with American culture is also fertile ground here in the valley.

Fresno’s Michael “Blackie” Gejeian was a legend in the hot rod community. A contemporary of George Barris, Gejeian’s wild custom creations won the World’s Most Beautiful Roadster Awards multiple times, and have even inspired their own Hot Wheels cars. For 51 years his Fresno Autorama show was one of the premier events in the custom car world.

Fresno’s Latino community has also been an active part of the lowrider community since the earliest days of the genre. In fact, the very first edition of Lowrider Magazine contained an article about Fresno’s lowrider scene.

Meanwhile, a few miles up Highway 99, the street racing scene in Modesto captivated a young teenager with a need for speed. But when an auto accident left young George Lucas badly injured, he turned his energies to film. He would bring his memories of Central Valley car culture to the silver screen with 1973’s American Graffiti, before going on to create Star Wars.