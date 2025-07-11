© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

July 11: In A Small Fresno County Town, The Stars In The Night Sky Steal The Show

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Samantha RangelJonathan Linden
Published July 11, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
So-called star parties usually take place where there is little light pollution. But on a recent breezy night, a group set up massive telescopes in the small Fresno County town of Kerman. KVPR’s Samantha Rangel was there to witness the star-struck residents who got a glimpse at what’s beyond the night sky.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A war of words continues over California’s high speed rail; and a major health clinic for veterans gets the green light in Bakersfield.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Samantha Rangel
Samantha Rangel reports on stories for KVPR in the Fresno and Clovis areas. After growing up in the town of Firebaugh, Samantha is now enrolled at California State University, Fresno. There, she is studying to earn her B.A. in Media, Communications, and Journalism. Before joining the KVPR news team, she was a reporter for The Westside Express, where she covered education and other local news in Firebaugh.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
