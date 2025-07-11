July 11: In A Small Fresno County Town, The Stars In The Night Sky Steal The Show

So-called star parties usually take place where there is little light pollution. But on a recent breezy night, a group set up massive telescopes in the small Fresno County town of Kerman. KVPR’s Samantha Rangel was there to witness the star-struck residents who got a glimpse at what’s beyond the night sky.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A war of words continues over California’s high speed rail; and a major health clinic for veterans gets the green light in Bakersfield.