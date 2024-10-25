Oct. 25: How Local Election Officials Are Preparing For Nov. 5th
With election day now less than two weeks away, ballots are being cast nationwide. In the Central Valley, election officials have been preparing for this day. We speak with Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters James Kus about what it is taking this time around to ensure the election process runs smoothly.
Plus, the latest news headlines, including a new survey of voters and the elections, and millions in funding for local transit systems.