Jackie Fortiér / KFF Health News
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A California congressman voted for the GOP’s One Big Beautiful Bill, which is projected to reduce Medicaid spending by $900 billion. Now Rep. David Valadao is telling his constituents they may not have to follow the new rules.
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Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao is fighting for reelection in central California. 6 in 10 residents of his district are covered by Medicaid, which he voted to cut last year.
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Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao is fighting for reelection in central California. Six in 10 residents of his district are covered by Medicaid, which he voted to cut last year.
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Medicare launched a pilot program that could streamline the process to get GLP-1s, with some seniors paying just $50 a month. But many people with the most serious illnesses won't get that discount.
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Medicare launched a pilot program that could streamline the process to get GLP-1s, with some seniors paying just $50 a month. But many people with the most serious illnesses won't get that discount.
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Millions of people with Medicare are now eligible to get discounted GLP-1 drugs for weight loss under a special program. Here's how it will work.
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If you chose a cheaper health plan, you may be stuck with some hefty medical bills until you meet your deductible. Here's how to get the most out of your plan and health savings account.
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A vaccine advisory panel, recently reshaped by RFK Jr., is expected to vote on changing the age children should get their first hepatitis B vaccine -- from right after birth to age 4.
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Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is changing how federal agencies handle vaccine recommendations. Pediatricians say some parents worry about future access and want to get kids' shots early.
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Independent pharmacists warn that proposed tariffs, aimed at bringing drug production to the U.S., could raise prices, cause drug shortages, and drive them out of business.