The Trump administration is planning a prayer event on the National Mall. All but one of the speakers is Christian

(RNS) —Cabinet members, Catholic bishops, evangelical influencers, and an actor who plays Jesus are a few of the speakers and performers scheduled to participate in "Rededicate 250," the Trump administration's daylong prayer celebration happening on the National Mall this weekend.

Advertised as a "rededication of our country as One Nation Under God" and a "once in a lifetime national moment," the Sunday event is intended to reflect on the faith of America's founders and to appeal to God to bless and guide the nation.

It's an initiative of Freedom 250, a White House-backed, public-private campaign staging patriotic events to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday. Supporters welcome the event as a tribute to America's roots, while critics say the Christian-saturated, MAGA-heavy festival casts an exclusionary vision of America's past and present. Americans United for Separation of Church and State suggested the event advances Christian nationalism rather than religious freedom.

The rally has inspired both supportive and oppositional pre-events, the former led by activist and worship leader Sean Feucht, and the latter spearheaded by the Interfaith Alliance and a cadre of progressive religious leaders.

In recent days, a handful of Christian celebrities have been announced as Rededicate 250 participants. Grammy-winning Christian musician Chris Tomlin, known for the hits "Holy Forever" and "How Great Is Our God," will headline the event. Jonathan Roumie, the Catholic actor, influencer and star of the hit Jesus show "The Chosen," was recently added as a speaker. Roumie has spoken at the March For Life and starred in a Super Bowl ad. He will be joined by evangelical influencer, podcast host and "Duck Dynasty" alum Sadie Robertson Huff, who built a ministry platform catered to women and has over 5 million Instagram followers.

Other listed speakers include many of President Donald Trump's closest friends and allies, most of them conservative Christians. Prominent political figures include House Speaker Mike Johnson (a Southern Baptist); Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (who worships in churches linked to the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches); and Secretary of State Marco Rubio (a Catholic). Trump is expected to send a recorded video message.

Of the 19 faith leaders currently listed, 18 are Christian, and most are evangelical. Among them are the Rev. Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association; Pastor Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference; Pentecostal preacher and White House faith office senior adviser Paula White-Cain; and Pastor Robert Jeffress, who leads First Baptist Church in Dallas.

Bishop Robert Barron, who leads the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, and Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who recently retired from his position as bishop of the Archdiocese of New York, both Catholic, are also scheduled speakers.

The only non-Christian religious leader currently listed is Rabbi Meir Soloveichik, who leads Congregation Shearith Israel in New York City and serves on Trump's Religious Liberty Commission.

According to organizers, the speaker list is still being finalized.

If Trump's religious revival is meant to encourage a fusion of Christianity and government, a new Pew Research poll released Thursday (May 14) shows Americans are not buying it. Although more than half of Americans say religion plays a positive role in society, they do not want their government to stop enforcing separation of church and state.

The poll, taken in April among 3,592 U.S. adults, shows that those views have barely budged over the past few years. Eight of out 10 Americans say religious congregations should not support candidates in elections. And two-thirds say churches and other houses of worship should keep out of political matters.

As for Christian nationalism, the poll shows, it is far from popular.

Only 17% of Americans think the government should declare Christianity the official religion of the U.S., a slight jump over 2024 when 13% said so. Generally, the idea of Christian nationalism remains more negative than positive: 31% view it unfavorably, 10% view it favorably and the rest don't know enough or don't have an opinion.

"To the extent that President Trump has a rally that explicitly espouses Christian nationalism, he's not going to get very far beyond, perhaps, the people at the rally," said John Green, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Akron. "There are people that have that view, but they're a very small minority, even within the Republican Party."

The poll also found 52% of U.S. adults think "conservative Christians have gone too far in trying to push their religious values in the government and public schools." It had a margin of error of plus or minus 1.9 percentage points.

Several groups have come out against Rededicate 250. The Council on American-Islamic Relations called for organizers to expand the speakers list to better reflect the nation's diverse religious landscape.

"Muslims have been present in significant numbers in the country since the colonial era," the advocacy organization said. "Inviting speakers who represent many faiths projects the strength of our religious liberty."

Americans United for Separation of Church and State said the event will advance Christian nationalism rather than religious freedom, and on Friday, a group of progressive faith leaders will host a virtual press briefing that argues Rededicate 250 misrepresents how America's founders approached religious tolerance.

As a counterpoint to the Rededicate event, Interfaith Alliance said it will team up with protest artist Robin Bell to project pro-religious freedom messages, including "Democracy NOT Theocracy" and "Reject Christian Nationalism," on the walls of the National Gallery of Art on Thursday evening.

This story was produced via a collaboration between NPR and Religion News Service.

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