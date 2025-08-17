See the proposed congressional map as California asks voters to counter Texas redistricting effort

FRESNO, Calif. — California legislators have released new congressional maps as they get ready to approve a special election in November.

Gov. Gavin Newsom asked legislators to approve a Nov. 4 special election over the "Election Rigging Response Act," which would give voters a say on whether or not to temprarily change congressional maps.

The act would do two main things, according to Newsom's office: Retain the state's Citizens Redistricting Commission and temporarily adopt new California congressional districts for use in congressional elections through 2030.

Redistricting power is typically held by the independent California Citizens Redistricting Commission — which was formed in 2010.

Newsom moved to take the temporary action after a redistricting effort launched by Republicans in Texas. That state's GOP sought to change maps that would give them a five-seat advantage in the House. In protest, Texas Democrats fled the state to avoid bringing the effort for a vote.

Newsom, announcing the special election last week at a rally in Los Angeles, said “We can’t stand back and watch this democracy disappear district by district all across the country," referencing the effort by Texas.

The newly proposed map for California shows various House district boundaries shifting. There are already just nine Republican House members in the state, and the re-drawn map shows the potential for even fewer.

House District 22, held by Republican David Valadao would extend from Bakersfield to Fresno County and would give Democrats a slightly bigger advantage.

Meanwhile, House District 23 held by Democrat Adam Gray would add a chunk of the city of Stockton, making it a safer Democratic seat.

In all, the redistricting plan could also give Democrats five more seats in the House in the 2026 midterms.

Zoom in on the map below to see where you would fall in California's re-drawn congressional map. You can also view it here.