Borel Fire: Fire sweeps through tiny town of Havilah in Kern County, evacuations grow

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

KERN COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters are battling an extreme wildfire spreading in the Kern County mountains which is 0% contained as of Saturday and has burned much of the small historic community of Havilah.

The fire started Wednesday and has grown to nearly 32,000 acres. Several evacuation orders are in place for remote communities east of Bakersfield, and south of Lake Isabella – where a red flag warning was in place and also applied to the town of Kernville.

An incident team assigned to the fire on Saturday confirmed reports that much in Havilah and the nearby Piute Meadow Ranches area had burned. The incident team described the anticipated fire activity for this weekend as “very extreme,” as the blaze was making its way south toward Walker Basin and Thompson Canyon and north near Clear Creek.

The Borel Fire spread five miles on Thursday and another six miles on Friday.

The fire incident team stated that the fire has grown at a pace similar to what would be expected during a severe Santa Ana wind event – which are “dry winds that flow east to west through the mountain passages in Southern California,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A video posted to the social media site X late Friday show the small community of Havilah overtaken by fire. Videos showed flames that were still visible on the ground as everything around was blackened and smoke lingered in the air.

The entire historic town of Havilah is a total loss, except for the school and fire station. #BorelFire pic.twitter.com/o4dl0RjniD — SoCalFirePhoto (@SoCalFirePhoto) July 27, 2024

One report, by the X user “SoCalFirePhoto” stated much in the small community burned except for the school and fire station.

Havilah is a historic gold-mining town that was active for about two decades. It was the first county seat between 1866 and 1872. County government later relocated to Bakersfield.

Heavy smoke from the fire is traveling east into Nevada.

The #Borelfire remains active this morning. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the surrounding area, including Lake Isabella and Kernville. However, upper level flow from the SW will push smoke from the fire largely away from the San Joaquin Valley through the weekend. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Lk9iHVl72s — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) July 27, 2024

Road closures in place

A road closure is in place for Caliente Bodfish Road from Kern Canyon Road. Caliente Bodfish Road travels directly through the evacuation zone, where homes are sparse. It connects Highway 58 to the south with communities near Lake Isabella in the north.

Kern County Fire reported residents in the community of Bodfish are allowed to use the road to evacuate north toward the lake. Residents in the Havilah and Walker Basin area were allowed to use the road to evacuate south toward Tehachapi.

The evacuation orders in place mainly stretch from the south side of Highway 178 and westward to the Bright Star Wilderness area.

Evacuation centers

Evacuation centers are set up on both sides of the Borel Fire – one at the Lake Isabella Senior Center, 6505 Lake Isabella Boulevard, and another at the Tehachapi Education Center, 126 South Snyder Ave.

Animal services were being offered at the location, as well as services for seniors. A hotline is also available for adult services at 1-855-264-6565. Kern County Fire stated services may not be guaranteed after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.