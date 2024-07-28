Borel Fire: Town of Havilah survived a fire before, historical society president says

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. See previous reporting here.

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — The Borel Fire burning in the Kern County mountains has hit an area of green brush since burning along dry fuels on Saturday, which has helped slow its progress even as it continues to move east.

Helicopters and air tankers are assisting the fire fight as ground crews worked to establish containment lines and protect any structures in the fire’s path. Members of the California Interagency Incident Management Team and the Kern County Fire Department expected extreme fire behavior on Sunday.

In just four days, the Borel Fire has reached 38,446 acres and remained 0% contained. It has led to the evacuation of 2,300 residents and has damaged the historic gold-mining town of Havilah.

Roy Fluhart, president of the Havilah Historical Society, was surprised by the fire’s explosive nature. It started Wednesday below Lake Isabella, along Highway 178 and jumped a mountain eastward before reaching the community of Havilah and its surrounding areas.

“It’s a little unusual, but the stars lined up and there it went,” Fluhart, speaking with KQED, said Sunday.

Google Maps A Google Maps view in the town of Havilah in the Kern County mountains shows an area where historical marker is placed. Havilah was heavily damaged by the Borel Fire on Friday, July 26, 2024.

The historic town of #Havilah took a direct hit from the #BorelFire yesterday as extreme heat combined with #RedFlag winds pushed the flame front into Caliente Bodfish canyon. Havilah, except for a handful of structures, from the northern edge all the way to the Walker Basin is… pic.twitter.com/Hu7OIwFPQT — SoCalFirePhoto (@SoCalFirePhoto) July 27, 2024

Images on social media showed charred vehicles, homes and trees along the town’s main road.

But this isn’t the first fire to hit the town. Fluhart says a different fire as far back as the 1920s also caused considerable destruction. Most of the historical buildings, he said, were destroyed. Much of what is there today was rebuilt.

The Havilah court house, which is feared to have burned with the Borel Fire, was built in 1966 during the town’s centennial anniversary as a replica of the former court house, according to Fluhart. Fire officials have not provided an update about how many structures were burned in the fire so far.

Havilah has shrunk over the decades, but overtime has been surrounded by many other housing developments. Fluhart says at least 100 people in what can be considered the original part of Havilah may have been displaced, but “there’s a lot more people in the surrounding areas.”

The incident team fighting the Borel Fire was already fighting two separate fires in the Tulare County portion of the Sierra Nevada. The Trout and Long fires are 25% and 35% contained, respectively.

Evacuation centers were established at the Tehachapi Education Center, 126 S. Snyder Ave., and at Burroughs High School, 500 E. French Ave. in Ridgecrest. At least 26 people arrived at the shelters on Saturday.

KQED's Keith Mizuguchi contributed reporting.