UFW says it is aware of allegations against late co-founder Cesar E. Chavez

FRESNO, Calif. – Anticipated allegations of possible misconduct against late civil rights leader Cesar E. Chavez have led to a flurry of event cancellations across multiple states just days ahead of national commemorations.

Exact details about what is being alleged against Chavez, who died in 1993 and co-founded the first farmworker union in the country, are not yet clear.

But the United Farm Workers issued a statement saying what they have learned is “incompatible with our organization’s values.”

Their statement alluded to allegations of child abuse.

“Allegations that very young women or girls may have been victimized are crushing,” the statement read.

In light of this, the UFW said it was halting all planned events around Cesar Chavez Day, which is held on March 31st.

The union said it was establishing ways for anyone who may have been victimized “during the early days of the UFW’s history” by Chavez to come forward with confidentiality and seek help.

The allegations have been anticipated even since events began being abruptly cancelled earlier this month with no specific reasons.

Nonetheless, what is currently rumored is a major shock to communities who are familiar with Chavez’s work. His movement to organize farmworkers was born in the San Joaquin Valley. Dolores Huerta, who co-founded the movement alongside Chavez, still runs a non-profit in headquartered in Kern County.

Chavez inspired decades of activism for farmworkers that is still active today. The UFW said the organization’s work continues to be important as federal policy changes hit the labor force.

Since his death, Chavez’s supporters have fought to name schools and streets after him, and President Obama proclaimed March 31st Cesar Chavez Day in 2014.

Arturo Rodriguez, who co-founded the farmworker-centered Central Valley Empowerment Alliance in Tulare County, was shocked to learn of any allegations of abuse involving Chavez and said he held some skepticism until more was known.

“There's never been any discussion of that kind of behavior. It's just completely disgusting and disturbing,” he said.

He doesn’t know any additional details about the allegations, or where they’re coming from, but he suspects that they may be politically motivated.

“I'm more than sure that it's not coming from the UFW,” he said.

Representatives of UFW and other farmworker-aligned organizations have been strong critics of the Trump administration, particularly related to his crackdown on immigrants, and members of the union plan to gather Wednesday outside a federal courthouse in Fresno to protest cuts to farmworker wages that went into effect last year.

