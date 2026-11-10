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The Holiday Shoppe at Arts Visalia

The Holiday Shoppe at Arts Visalia

The most magical shopping experience of the year is coming to Arts Visalia November 27 – December 31. The Holiday Shoppe features hundreds of unique gifts hand made and originally designed by local artisans. A special evening shopping experience will take place on Friday, December 4 from 5 – 7:30PM where light refreshments will be served while you find the perfect gift.

Arts Visalia Visual Arts Center
For details:
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Get Tickets
Arts Visalia Visual Arts Center
214 E. Oak Street
Visalia, California 93291
http://www.artsvisalia.org