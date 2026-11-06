Spectrum Art Gallery Artists' Reception
Spectrum Art Gallery Artists' Reception
Visit the River Center Art Gallery to take in the beautiful photographs captured by talented artists from Spectrum Art Gallery. Discuss the pieces with the photographers themselves during the reception. Light refreshments will be provided.
San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust
For details:
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust
11605 Old Friant RdFresno, California 93730