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Slice of Comedy: Headliner Dave Bressoud

Slice of Comedy: Headliner Dave Bressoud

Dave Bressoud is a force of nature on stage, blending high-octane energy with a seen-it-all perspective shaped by a life that’s been anything but ordinary. A veteran of comedy clubs and casinos throughout California, Nevada, and Washington, Dave has appeared on Hulu’s West Coast Comedy and had a breakout “magical moment” on Kill Tony, where Tony Hinchcliffe personally invited him to perform at The Comedy Store.

DiCicco's Restaurant
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
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DiCicco's Restaurant
408 Clovis Ave.
Clovis, California 93612
http://www.diciccosclovis.com/