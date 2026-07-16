Slice of Comedy: Headliner Dave Bressoud
Slice of Comedy: Headliner Dave Bressoud
Dave Bressoud is a force of nature on stage, blending high-octane energy with a seen-it-all perspective shaped by a life that’s been anything but ordinary. A veteran of comedy clubs and casinos throughout California, Nevada, and Washington, Dave has appeared on Hulu’s West Coast Comedy and had a breakout “magical moment” on Kill Tony, where Tony Hinchcliffe personally invited him to perform at The Comedy Store.
DiCicco's Restaurant
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026