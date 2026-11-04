Miss Winkles Pet Photos with Santa
Miss Winkles Pet Photos with Santa
Miss Winkles Pet Photos with Santa is back, and this year a very special guest is coming all the way from Paso Robles: Cowboy Santa! He’s bringing a little cowboy charm to the holiday season, and he’s ready to meet your two-legged and four-legged family members alike.
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center
$30. Schedule time:
08:00 AM - 01:45 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center
85 Temperance Ave.Clovis, California 93611