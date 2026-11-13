Madera County Museum Christmas Gala
Madera County Museum Christmas Gala
The Madera County Historical Society will host its annual Christmas Gala at the Courthouse Museum in Madera on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. About two-dozen museum rooms will be highly decorated with Christmas trees, lights, wreaths and more. Guests will enjoy appetizers, a “dessert room” with homemade cookies and homemade candies – and a no-host bar.
Madera County Museum
For details:
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Madera County Museum
210 W. Yosemite Ave.Madera, California 93637