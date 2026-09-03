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Kwentuhan on the Road: Fresno — Speak Up & Get Fierce!

Kwentuhan on the Road: Fresno — Speak Up & Get Fierce!

The FIERCE Coalition, Maarte Fresno, Amado Khaya Initiative and partners are taking a policy symposium on the road with local kwentuhan, community listening sessions. This is more than a conversation. It’s a space to share your experiences, voice your concerns, connect with community about the issues that matter.

Maarte
To RSVP:
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Amado Khaya Initiative
https://amadokhaya.org/
Maarte
1424 Fulton St
Fresno, California 93721
https://www.maartefresno.com/