Kwentuhan on the Road: Fresno — Speak Up & Get Fierce!
Kwentuhan on the Road: Fresno — Speak Up & Get Fierce!
The FIERCE Coalition, Maarte Fresno, Amado Khaya Initiative and partners are taking a policy symposium on the road with local kwentuhan, community listening sessions. This is more than a conversation. It’s a space to share your experiences, voice your concerns, connect with community about the issues that matter.
Maarte
To RSVP:
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Amado Khaya Initiative