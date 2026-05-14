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I Shot Jennifer Lopez

I Shot Jennifer Lopez

While taking outdoor photos, Norah snaps what appears to be a compromising one of Jennifer Lopez with a man who is not her husband. Could this possibly make her rich? Does she sell or do the right thing? How far is Norah willing to go to advance her career, and is there an innocent explanation ? Includes adult themes.

Temple Theatre
$15
Every 3 weeks through Jun 07, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
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Event Supported By

The Kings Players
https://www.kingsplayers.org/
Temple Theatre
514 Visalia Street
Hanford, California 93230
http://www.kingsplayers.org