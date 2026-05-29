Fresno Cactus & Succulent Society Annual Sale & Show
Fresno Cactus & Succulent Society Annual Sale & Show
The Fresno Cactus & Succulent Society will hold its Annual Sale & Show on June 13-14. Vendors from around the state will be offering amazing cacti and succulents, along with beautiful handmade pottery. This year will feature a free kids planting area, where kids get to plant and take home a free one.
Fresno Fairgrounds
For details:
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jun 14, 2026.
Event Supported By
Fresno Cactus & Succulent Society
Fresno Fairgrounds
1121 S. Chance Ave.Fresno, California 93702