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Fresno Cactus & Succulent Society Annual Sale & Show

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Fresno Cactus & Succulent Society Annual Sale & Show

The Fresno Cactus & Succulent Society will hold its Annual Sale & Show on June 13-14. Vendors from around the state will be offering amazing cacti and succulents, along with beautiful handmade pottery. This year will feature a free kids planting area, where kids get to plant and take home a free one.

Fresno Fairgrounds
For details:
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jun 14, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fresno Cactus & Succulent Society
http://FresnoCSS.com
Fresno Fairgrounds
1121 S. Chance Ave.
Fresno, California 93702