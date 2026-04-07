Exhibition: America 250 - Merced County

Merced County Courthouse Museum will open the “America 250 – Merced County” exhibit on Thursday, June 25, at 5 p.m. This exhibit commemorates the U.S. Bisesquicentennial, celebrating a remarkable journey from 1776 to 2026, and offers a glimpse into the rich tapestry of U.S. history, California’s evolution, and the unique narrative of Merced County.