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Exhibition: America 250 - Merced County

Exhibition: America 250 - Merced County

Merced County Courthouse Museum will open the “America 250 – Merced County” exhibit on Thursday, June 25, at 5 p.m. This exhibit commemorates the U.S. Bisesquicentennial, celebrating a remarkable journey from 1776 to 2026, and offers a glimpse into the rich tapestry of U.S. history, California’s evolution, and the unique narrative of Merced County.

Merced County Courthouse Museum
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Merced County Courthouse Museum
21st & N Streets
Merced, California 95340
https://www.mercedmuseum.org/