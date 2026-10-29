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2026 Election Coverage

Drive Forward Expo

Drive Forward Expo

Experience a hands-on showcase of the latest zero-emission vehicles and equipment, from on-road trucks and vans to off-road machinery and specialty vehicles. Test drive vehicles on dedicated ride-and-drive courses, explore displays from leading manufacturers, and engage with experts at the resource fair. You’ll also have access to organizations that can help navigate funding programs, infrastructure planning, fleet transition strategies, and regulatory requirements.

Fresno Fairgrounds
Event free and open to the public. Registration required:
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

California Air Resources Board (CARB) & Catalyst Mobility
http://catalystmobility.org
Fresno Fairgrounds
1121 S. Chance Ave.
Fresno, California 93702