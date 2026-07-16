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Comedy with a Hitch: Headliner Mike Wirtz

Comedy with a Hitch: Headliner Mike Wirtz

Mike Wirtz's quick wit and high energy style captivates audiences. He has performed on college campuses and in comedy clubs all across the U.S., as well as performing at corporate functions for many Fortune 1000 companies. He appeared on Hulu's Comedy Brew, Fox TV’s “Heaven Help Us,” Comedy Central’s “Short Attention Space Theater,” Siruis/XM's “Wall to Wall Good Stuff” on the Blue Collar Comedy Channel, Bravo's "Flipping Out" and NPR's "Wait Wait Don't tell Me!"

The Hitching Post
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
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The Hitching Post
42592 California 49
Ahwahnee, California 93601