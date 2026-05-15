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Challenging Dementia Behaviors

Challenging Dementia Behaviors

Meghan Velasquez, Executive Director of VCRC, will provide an understanding of common dementia-related behaviors, effective communication strategies, best practices when responding to troubling dementia-related behaviors, how to maintain a positive attitude and when to offer and receive support from others.

Visalia Senior Citizen Center
For details:
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Wed, 13 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Valley Caregiver Resource Center
https://www.valleycrc.org/
Visalia Senior Citizen Center
310 N. Locust Street
Visalia, California 93291
https://www.facebook.com/VisaliaSeniorCenter/