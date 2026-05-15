Challenging Dementia Behaviors
Challenging Dementia Behaviors
Meghan Velasquez, Executive Director of VCRC, will provide an understanding of common dementia-related behaviors, effective communication strategies, best practices when responding to troubling dementia-related behaviors, how to maintain a positive attitude and when to offer and receive support from others.
Visalia Senior Citizen Center
For details:
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Wed, 13 May 2026
Event Supported By
Valley Caregiver Resource Center
Visalia Senior Citizen Center
310 N. Locust StreetVisalia, California 93291