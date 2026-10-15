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Art & Faith: The Origins of Armenian Illuminated Manuscripts

Art & Faith: The Origins of Armenian Illuminated Manuscripts

Hrair Hawk Khatcherian is an internationally-renowned photographer who will be discussing his book Art & Faith: The Origins of Armenian Illuminated Manuscripts. He has traveled to over 30 institutions on several continents to document these "lost" Armenian treasures.

Fresno State, Grosse Industrial Technology Building
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Fresno State Armenian Studies Program
http://www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/armenianstudies/
Fresno State, Grosse Industrial Technology Building
2255 E. Barstow Ave.
Fresno, California 93740