Art & Faith: The Origins of Armenian Illuminated Manuscripts
Art & Faith: The Origins of Armenian Illuminated Manuscripts
Hrair Hawk Khatcherian is an internationally-renowned photographer who will be discussing his book Art & Faith: The Origins of Armenian Illuminated Manuscripts. He has traveled to over 30 institutions on several continents to document these "lost" Armenian treasures.
Fresno State, Grosse Industrial Technology Building
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Fresno State Armenian Studies Program
Fresno State, Grosse Industrial Technology Building
2255 E. Barstow Ave.Fresno, California 93740