Yosemite National Park is ending its reservation system

FRESNO, Calif. – California’s most-visited national park is abandoning its reservation system, which was put into place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yosemite National Park officials say they conducted an analysis that found reservations were not needed throughout the entire season. Instead, they’ll do a targeted approach , such as staffing key intersections to manage visitors and improving information about road conditions.

“Targeted management gives us the flexibility to address the busiest days while preserving open access on days the park is operating well within capacity,” Yosemite Superintendent Ray McPadden said.

Yosemite’s reservation system has been tumultuous over the last few years. After implementing reservations during the pandemic, the Park then suspended them in 2023 only to reinstate them in 2024 and 2025.

Some environmental advocates contested the decision, saying the park needs strict capacity limits to protect sensitive wildlife and habitats.

Beth Pratt, a conservation leader and author of Yosemite Wildlife, called the decision to end reservations “terrible” in a message posted to X .

“We are putting at risk such a cherished place – and the wildlife who call it home,” she added.

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla also chimed in to say overcrowding could be a consequence of the move. Padilla has previously pushed legislation of his own aiming to improve Yosemite’s reservation system.