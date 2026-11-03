Election Day: A closer look at races in Alaska, Kansas and Texas
Voters are heading to the polls to decide which party will control Congress for the second half of President Trump’s term.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and Indira Lakshmanan speak with Claire Stremple, editor-in-chief of the Alaska Beacon; Jim McLean, special correspondent for Kansas Public Radio and founder of the Kansas News Service; and Kayla Guo, a politics reporter for The Texas Tribune, about key races in their states.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2026 WBUR