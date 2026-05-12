Sen. Tim Kaine says Trump is sidestepping Congress on Iran war

Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine says the fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran may be nearing collapse as President Trump threatens escalation and energy prices continue climbing.

Kaine, who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, argues the administration still lacks a clear strategy for ending the conflict and warns Americans are already paying the price through rising inflation, extended military deployments, and growing tensions with China and Taiwan.

Kaine speaks with Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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