© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Election 2024
Latest news, analysis and information from the 2024 presidential, state, and local elections by the KVPR newsroom and news partners.

What voters in Fresno said during the Trump-Harris debate

KVPR | By Esther Quintanilla
Published September 12, 2024 at 3:10 PM PDT
Onlookers watch as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump faced off during the presidential debate
Esther Quintanilla
/
KVPR
Onlookers watch as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump faced off during the presidential debate

SURVEY: It’s election season. Tell us what you want the candidates to know.

FRESNO, Calif. – Inside a Me-N-Ed’s pizzeria in Fresno’s Tower District Tuesday, dozens packed in to watch the long-anticipated debate between vice president Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump.

Onlookers held their breath as Trump and Harris appeared on stage, shook hands and took to their podiums.

Soon after, the crowd erupted in cheers and laughter – among boos and gasps in reaction to remarks by the candidates.

Here are some reactions from voters from that night.

Harold Bogarin, 20, is a student at Fresno City College and a first time voter.
Esther Quintanilla
/
KVPR
Harold Bogarin, 20, is a student at Fresno City College and a first time voter.

Harold Bogarin, 20, Fresno: I am not a fan of either candidate, on either the Republican ticket or the Democratic ticket. I’m very left-leaning. I was surprised that Trump kept trying to say that they're allowing late-term abortions into the ninth month and past the birth of a baby.

I thought that was ridiculous. I was happy the moderators actually stepped in and corrected them.

Isaac Luna (left) and Rizpah Bellard (right) show off their bingo cards during the debate.
Esther Quintanilla
/
KVPR
Isaac Luna (left) and Rizpah Bellard (right) show off their bingo cards during the debate.

Isaac Luna, 24, Visalia: I’m excited for this election for a few reasons. One, is that American democracy has been in jeopardy for quite some time. We’ve heard the former president say that this will be the last election [people will] have to worry about.

And after Trump was shot a few months ago, I believe that we are at a critical tipping point. I'm worried that the aftermath of his potential loss could lead to a repeat of January 6th.

Chou Nguyen (right) and her wife Lulu (left) are proud supporters of Kamala Harris
Esther Quintanilla
/
KVPR
Chou Nguyen (right) and her wife Lulu (left) are proud supporters of Kamala Harris

Lulu, 50, Fresno: We don't see a lot of support for Kamala here. I was nervous to wear my t-shirt out tonight. I honestly didn't want my neighbors to see. But she did great. I expected Kamala to come and bring it. And she did. She hit all the notes that I wanted her to hit and then some. She's a great speaker.

Chou Nguyen, 52, Fresno: The former president seems to be reiterating or repeating propaganda or just untrue falsehoods. It didn't seem like he had concrete plans or details on how he would replace Obamacare. Most of his answers were just very general and nonspecific. Just word salads.

Carl Waxman, 81, is a former New Yorker who now lives in Fresno. He says he strongly opposes former president Donald Trump.
Esther Quintanilla
/
KVPR
Carl Waxman, 81, is a former New Yorker who now lives in Fresno. He says he strongly opposes former president Donald Trump.

Carl Waxman, 81, Fresno: I'm a New Yorker. I have known Trump my whole life being a crook and a fraud. He's just revealing himself to be so uninformed and out of touch with the public’s needs.

Voters in California's San Joaquin Valley reacted to the historic conviction of former President Donald Trump on Thursday, May 30, 2024.
Local News
Voters in a Trump stronghold in California react to his conviction
Joshua Yeager
Laughter erupts during the Trump-Harris debate on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in reaction to remarks from the candidates. KVPR hosted a watch party at Me-n-Ed's pizzeria in Fresno's Tower District.
1 of 4  — IMG_6137.jpg
Laughter erupts during the Trump-Harris debate on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in reaction to remarks from the candidates. KVPR hosted a watch party at Me-n-Ed's pizzeria in Fresno's Tower District.
Esther Quintanilla / KVPR
An attendee shows of a filled bingo sheet during the Trump-Harris presidential debate on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. KVPR hosted a watch party at Me-n-Ed's pizzeria in Fresno's Tower District.
2 of 4  — IMG_6225.jpg
An attendee shows of a filled bingo sheet during the Trump-Harris presidential debate on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. KVPR hosted a watch party at Me-n-Ed's pizzeria in Fresno's Tower District.
Esther Quintanilla / KVPR
Dozens packed into a Me-N-Eds pizzeria in Fresno's Tower District on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, to watch Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump face off in a debate.
3 of 4  — IMG_6114.jpg
Dozens packed into a Me-N-Eds pizzeria in Fresno's Tower District on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, to watch Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump face off in a debate.
Esther Quintanilla / KVPR
Attendees fill out bingo sheets during the Trump-Harris presidential debate on Tuesday, Sept. 10 2024, to keep track of remarks made from candidates. KVPR hosted a watch party at Me-n-Ed's pizzeria in Fresno's Tower District.
4 of 4  — IMG_6235.jpg
Attendees fill out bingo sheets during the Trump-Harris presidential debate on Tuesday, Sept. 10 2024, to keep track of remarks made from candidates. KVPR hosted a watch party at Me-n-Ed's pizzeria in Fresno's Tower District.
Esther Quintanilla / KVPR

Tags
Government & Politics Top Storiesvotingwhite house
Esther Quintanilla
Esther Quintanilla reports on communities across Central California, covering a variety of stories surrounding the rich cultures in the Valley, farmworker issues, healthcare, and much more. She previously reported through the Central Valley News Collaborative, a partnership between the Fresno Bee, Vida en el Valle, KVPR and Radio Bilingüe.
See stories by Esther Quintanilla