What voters in Fresno said during the Trump-Harris debate

FRESNO, Calif. – Inside a Me-N-Ed’s pizzeria in Fresno’s Tower District Tuesday, dozens packed in to watch the long-anticipated debate between vice president Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump.

Onlookers held their breath as Trump and Harris appeared on stage, shook hands and took to their podiums.

Soon after, the crowd erupted in cheers and laughter – among boos and gasps in reaction to remarks by the candidates.

Here are some reactions from voters from that night.

Esther Quintanilla / KVPR Harold Bogarin, 20, is a student at Fresno City College and a first time voter.

Harold Bogarin, 20, Fresno: I am not a fan of either candidate, on either the Republican ticket or the Democratic ticket. I’m very left-leaning. I was surprised that Trump kept trying to say that they're allowing late-term abortions into the ninth month and past the birth of a baby.

I thought that was ridiculous. I was happy the moderators actually stepped in and corrected them.

Esther Quintanilla / KVPR Isaac Luna (left) and Rizpah Bellard (right) show off their bingo cards during the debate.

Isaac Luna, 24, Visalia: I’m excited for this election for a few reasons. One, is that American democracy has been in jeopardy for quite some time. We’ve heard the former president say that this will be the last election [people will] have to worry about.

And after Trump was shot a few months ago, I believe that we are at a critical tipping point. I'm worried that the aftermath of his potential loss could lead to a repeat of January 6th.

Esther Quintanilla / KVPR Chou Nguyen (right) and her wife Lulu (left) are proud supporters of Kamala Harris

Lulu, 50, Fresno: We don't see a lot of support for Kamala here. I was nervous to wear my t-shirt out tonight. I honestly didn't want my neighbors to see. But she did great. I expected Kamala to come and bring it. And she did. She hit all the notes that I wanted her to hit and then some. She's a great speaker.

Chou Nguyen, 52, Fresno: The former president seems to be reiterating or repeating propaganda or just untrue falsehoods. It didn't seem like he had concrete plans or details on how he would replace Obamacare. Most of his answers were just very general and nonspecific. Just word salads.

Esther Quintanilla / KVPR Carl Waxman, 81, is a former New Yorker who now lives in Fresno. He says he strongly opposes former president Donald Trump.

Carl Waxman, 81, Fresno: I'm a New Yorker. I have known Trump my whole life being a crook and a fraud. He's just revealing himself to be so uninformed and out of touch with the public’s needs.