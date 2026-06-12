California's Paul Revere: Edward Fitzgerald Beale and the gold rush

If you wander around Kern County, it won't be long before you run across something named for Edward Fitzgerald Beale, or his family. There's the Beale Memorial Library, the Beale clock tower, Beale Avenue, Beale Park, Bealville. He was the founder of the Tejon Ranch, but he did something else that earned him the title of California’s Paul Revere. His story, today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots.

Beale was a navy lieutenant, fought in the Mexican American War and was in California in 1848 when John Marshall discovered gold. Both the Army and the Navy sought to send the news to Washington by courier. In late July, the Navy selected Beale for the top secret, transcontinental journey, carrying official dispatches and gold samples. Meanwhile, the Army sent one of their own to do the same. The race was on – in Mexico.

Beale departed on a ship from La Paz on the Baja Peninsula to U.S. base at Mazatlán. Then under disguise. Beale and his guide began the thousand-mile trek overland across the heartland of Mexico. They faced mountains, storms and bandits before arriving at Veracruz.

Beale then took a ship to Mobile, Alabama and arrived in Washington D.C. on September 16th. Beale met President Polk and confirmed the rumors of California’s gold discovery. Beale’s entire journey took just 47 days. As for his Army rival? Well, he traveled by way of Panama and didn’t arrive in Washington until November.