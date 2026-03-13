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KVPR's Central Valley Roots
Central Valley Roots

More than movies: Fresno's historic Azteca Theater

By Joe Moore
Published March 13, 2026 at 4:13 PM PDT
Fresno's Azteca Theater in 2007.
Joe Moore
Fresno's Azteca Theater in 2007.

Fresno’s Chinatown is one of the oldest parts of the city. Located across the tracks from downtown, it’s a place where many immigrant groups settled in the days of legalized segregation and housing discrimination. Today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots, the story of a venue there that played a big role in local Mexican-American history.

The Azteca Theater is a modest venue on F Street in Fresno’s Chinatown, with a tall neon-clad blade sign. While not as flashy as the Warnors or Tower Theater, it’s no less historic.

The Azteca was built in 1948 for owner Gustavo Acosta. Unlike many other theaters in the Valley that at one point showed Spanish language films, the Azteca was the only venue purpose-built to serve the Spanish language audience.

In 1956 Acosta leased the theater to his friend Arturo Tirado. Under his leadership, the movie theater became the focal point of the local Spanish-speaking community. Arturo Tirado brought many of Mexico’s top movie stars to Fresno for in-person appearances at the theater. Names like Cantinflas, Pedro Infante and Maria Felix.

The venue hosted more than movies. In March 1966, when Cesar Chavez led farmworkers on his march from Delano to Sacramento, Tirado hosted them at his theater. While the group reportedly met violence in Tulare, Tirado enlisted his friends Mayor Floyd Hyde and police chief H.R. Morton to ensure the safety of the marchers in Fresno.

Tirado continued to run the theater until 1980. In 2017 the Azteca theater was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Tags
Central Valley Roots teatro aztecaLatinosLuis ValdezFresno Chinatownlocal historyUFWfarm labor movementCesar ChavezDowntown Fresnofarm labor movement
Joe Moore
Joe Moore is the President and General Manager of KVPR / Valley Public Radio. He has led the station through major programming changes, the launch of KVPR Classical and the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership the station was named California Non-Profit of the Year by Senator Melissa Hurtado (2019), and won a National Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative reporting (2022).
See stories by Joe Moore