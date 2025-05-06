© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Buttonwillow: An ancient tree in Kern County

By Joe Moore
Published May 6, 2025 at 11:12 AM PDT
The historic buttonwillow tree in Buttonwillow, CA was a landmark for the Yokuts, hundreds of years ago.

In the last 250 years, so much of the Central Valley has been transformed. Today’s landscape of farms, cities and industry would be unrecognizable to a time traveler from the 1700s. But in a few places, there are landmarks that endure in a remarkable way. Today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots, the story of Buttonwillow in Kern County.

Buttonwillow is located on Highway 58 west of Interstate 5 in rural Kern County. It’s a small community of about 1,500 people. Miller and Lux built their ranch headquarters and store here in 1885, and the town followed a few years later. But the community’s history is much older.

Buttonwillow takes its name from a native tree that has been a landmark on the arid plains of the west side of the valley for centuries. It was reportedly visible for miles in multiple directions. The Yokuts called it Hahlu, and the tree was a sacred site for the tribe, as well as a meeting place. It was located on cross-valley trail.

Later it served as a site for rodeos and other gatherings. Miller and Lux employees would reportedly leave notes in the tree, as something of a primitive post office. The tree became a California State Landmark in 1952. You’ll still find it today on Buttonwillow Drive, one half mile north of Highway 58.

Central Valley Roots Miller & LuxButtonwillowKern CountyYokutslocal history
Joe Moore
Joe Moore is the President and General Manager of KVPR / Valley Public Radio. He has led the station through major programming changes, the launch of KVPR Classical and the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership the station was named California Non-Profit of the Year by Senator Melissa Hurtado (2019), and won a National Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative reporting (2022).
See stories by Joe Moore