Buttonwillow: An ancient tree in Kern County

In the last 250 years, so much of the Central Valley has been transformed. Today’s landscape of farms, cities and industry would be unrecognizable to a time traveler from the 1700s. But in a few places, there are landmarks that endure in a remarkable way. Today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots, the story of Buttonwillow in Kern County.

Buttonwillow is located on Highway 58 west of Interstate 5 in rural Kern County. It’s a small community of about 1,500 people. Miller and Lux built their ranch headquarters and store here in 1885, and the town followed a few years later. But the community’s history is much older.

Buttonwillow takes its name from a native tree that has been a landmark on the arid plains of the west side of the valley for centuries. It was reportedly visible for miles in multiple directions. The Yokuts called it Hahlu, and the tree was a sacred site for the tribe, as well as a meeting place. It was located on cross-valley trail.

Later it served as a site for rodeos and other gatherings. Miller and Lux employees would reportedly leave notes in the tree, as something of a primitive post office. The tree became a California State Landmark in 1952. You’ll still find it today on Buttonwillow Drive, one half mile north of Highway 58.

