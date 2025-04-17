© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Minna Eshleman: Fresno County's pioneering female farmer

By Joe Moore
Published April 17, 2025 at 9:47 AM PDT
There have been numerous pioneering valley farmers – from Miller and Lux to Fresno’s M. Theo Kearney. But today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots, we explore the story of one who stands truly stands out – Minna Eshleman.

Minna’s story doesn’t begin in California, but instead starts in Philadelphia. Her father was a successful physician and young Minna helped run his business affairs. Minna attended the University of Pennsylvania, but when her father developed health problems the family moved to California. In 1888 at age 28, Minna bought a 688 acre parcel east of Fresno in what is today called Sunnyside. She had intended to flip the property as an investment but wound up keeping it and became a California agricultural pioneer.

She called her ranch Minnewawa, inspired by her name and Longfellow’s epic poem the Song of Hiawatha. She was one of the first women to develop and operate a farm in Fresno County. Her vineyard was known nationwide for its outstanding Emperor grapes. She also operated a dairy and was an early advocate for animal welfare. She brought innovations like a concrete barn floor with drains to her operation, because she claimed healthy animals would produce more milk. She pioneered breeding Holstein cows, using alfalfa as a feed, and using grain silos in California dairy operations. She wrote numerous articles for trade publications on topics from soil health to dairy management. She even speculated that one day farmers would use electricity for weed control.

Her ranch was already a great success when she married Dr. Walter Sherman in 1899 at age 39. Minna would go on to lead several civic organizations in Fresno and would be appointed to the UC Board of Regents. Minna Eshleman Sherman died in 1913. Today you’ll find Minnewawa Avenue in Fresno, a tribute to her farm and her legacy.

Joe Moore
Joe Moore is the President and General Manager of KVPR / Valley Public Radio. He has led the station through major programming changes, the launch of KVPR Classical and the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership the station was named California Non-Profit of the Year by Senator Melissa Hurtado (2019), and won a National Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative reporting (2022).
