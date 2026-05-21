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Central Valley Daily

May 21: Could Grizzly Bears Roam California Again? A New Bill Wants To Find Out

By Soreath Hok,
Marek WarszawskiJonathan Linden
Published May 21, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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It’s been over a century since grizzly bears roamed the Central Valley and other parts of California. A new bill in the state legislature proposes looking into bringing some grizzlies back into the state. Journalist Marek Warszawski explains why proponents support the idea and why others, like ranchers, say it could create problems.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno city attorney held at knifepoint; and a Kern County college leader steps down.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Marek Warszawski
See stories by Marek Warszawski
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden