May 21: Could Grizzly Bears Roam California Again? A New Bill Wants To Find Out

It’s been over a century since grizzly bears roamed the Central Valley and other parts of California. A new bill in the state legislature proposes looking into bringing some grizzlies back into the state. Journalist Marek Warszawski explains why proponents support the idea and why others, like ranchers, say it could create problems.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno city attorney held at knifepoint; and a Kern County college leader steps down.