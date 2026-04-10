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Central Valley Daily

April 9: As California Moves To Drill More, Some Oil Operators Face Big Trouble

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published April 10, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Environmentalists are questioning how oil and gas regulators will monitor hazardous incidents after California moved to increase oil production following a three-year moratorium on new drilling permits. On today’s show, journalist Marek Warszawski reports on a Kern County oil operator facing multiple criminal charges stemming from oil permitting violations.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Texts reveal backdoor push over Fresno expansion plans, and a popular restaurant owner is in the hospital.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden