April 9: As California Moves To Drill More, Some Oil Operators Face Big Trouble
Environmentalists are questioning how oil and gas regulators will monitor hazardous incidents after California moved to increase oil production following a three-year moratorium on new drilling permits. On today’s show, journalist Marek Warszawski reports on a Kern County oil operator facing multiple criminal charges stemming from oil permitting violations.
Plus, the latest news headlines: Texts reveal backdoor push over Fresno expansion plans, and a popular restaurant owner is in the hospital.