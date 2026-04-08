April 8: Why Human Composting Took Fresno County Leaders For A Tailspin

In early March, Fresno County Supervisors spoke out against soil being used along the San Joaquin River that had been produced through a process sometimes called human composting. KVPR’s Samantha Rangel breaks down what happened and also explores the growing practice of human composting and the science behind it.

Plus, the latest news headlines: an ICE-involved shooting in the city of Patterson, and Clovis police have charged a man with a misdemeanor after student walkouts protesting immigration actions.