April 7: A New Book Looks At How The Economy Works, Including Fresno’s ‘Raisin Cartel’

NPR’s popular podcast “Planet Money” tells stories about the economic forces that shape our lives. Now, there’s a “Planet Money” book all about those forces. It includes a story about a Fresno-based “raisin cartel.” On today’s show, authors Alex Mayyasi and Kenny Malone explain commodities through this lens.

Plus, the latest news headlines: President Trump endorses a California governor candidate; and Fresno cracks down on crime after violent week.