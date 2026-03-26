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Central Valley Daily

March 26: Why Most Of This Valley Town’s Leaders Are Facing A Recall

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published March 26, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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In the small Kings County town of Avenal, city leaders are embroiled in a very messy dispute. The majority of its city council members are facing a recall by residents, and the county and city have slung lawsuits at each other over public meeting laws and special elections. KVPR’s Jonathan Linden speaks with us about how this all started.

Plus, the latest news headlines: California threatens Valley cities, counties over housing; and a bill to protect houses of worship fails to advance in the state senate.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden