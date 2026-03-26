March 26: Why Most Of This Valley Town’s Leaders Are Facing A Recall

In the small Kings County town of Avenal, city leaders are embroiled in a very messy dispute. The majority of its city council members are facing a recall by residents, and the county and city have slung lawsuits at each other over public meeting laws and special elections. KVPR’s Jonathan Linden speaks with us about how this all started.

Plus, the latest news headlines: California threatens Valley cities, counties over housing; and a bill to protect houses of worship fails to advance in the state senate.