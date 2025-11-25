Nov. 25: It’s Legal For Children To Work In California's Fields. Lax Enforcement Can Make It Unsafe.

Thousands of children work in California’s agricultural fields – and while child labor is legal in the ag industry, lax enforcement means kids are suffering. On today’s episode, journalist Robert J. Lopez tells the stories of dozens of child laborers whom he spoke with for his report for Capital and Main entitled “California’s Child Farmworkers: Exhausted, Underpaid and Toiling in Toxic Fields.”

Plus, the latest news headlines: A federal funding fight might be back on for Fresno; and Valley food pantries are struggling to meet the need.