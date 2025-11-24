Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen goes back to his town – to send students to college

FIREBAUGH, Calif. – On a recent Friday night, the stands at the Firebaugh High School football field filled up not just to witness a football match against nearby Tranquility High School.

Instead, the fans got a second show at halftime when they witnessed the stadium be named in honor of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen grew up in this tiny town in western Fresno County that sits along the San Joaquin River and is in some ways better known for its melons and tomatoes.

High school principal Mason Rodman reminded attendees, though, why naming the stadium after Allen mattered.

“We remember it’s not just about football, it's about home,” he said.

Rodman told the crowd that Allen’s story reflects “hard work, humility, family, belief.”

For Firebaugh students, that message feels especially meaningful this year after Allen created a partnership with Wonderful Pistachios that will give as much as a half a million dollars in scholarships to seniors at his alma mater.

Under the partnership, 40 students will receive up to $12,000 over four years if they attend a University of California or California State University school. The scholarships target students who are the first in their families to attend college, and those who maintain a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

One of those recipients is Abraham Gonzalez, who hopes to study marketing. He remembers the moment he learned he qualified for one of the scholarships.

“When I first got the email, I actually felt so proud of myself because this is the first grand scholarship that I’ve ever received in my high school career,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez plans to attend Fresno State – now with a little less worry.

“It’s going to be $10,000 knocked off of any student debt that I may have and that’s honestly more than I could ever ask for,” Gonzalez said.

In addition to money, students also get help with paperwork as part of the scholarship program.

Ashley Benitez with Wonderful Pistachios says the mission is simple.

“Ultimately, our goal is to help first generation college students pursue higher education,” Benitez said.

Firebaugh High School counselor Veronica Vasquez says Allen and the Wonderful Pistachios partnership is one of the most impactful programs she has seen in her nine years at the school.

“I think this is a wonderful thing for our students here, especially in a small community [where] we really don’t get a lot of resources,” Vasquez said.

In Firebaugh, the median household income is half the state median of roughly $90,000. And the unemployment rate is more than triple the state rate.

For students in Firebaugh, the scholarships are a sign of opportunity that lies beyond their town’s limits.

Courtesy photos Students Abraham Gonzalez, left, and David Guereca, right, both plan to attend college after obtaining scholarships.

Samantha Rangel / KVPR Josh Allen's family received the plaque in his honor during halftime of the varsity football game.

Allen wasn’t able to attend the high school stadium dedication ceremony in person earlier in October. But his generosity was present – and so was his family.

His mom and dad walked to the midfield to accept a plaque in his honor at halftime. The school marching band performed the Killers’ song “Mr. Brightside,” which is also the Buffalo Bills team anthem.

On the clarinet was senior David Guereca, also a scholarship recipient.

After high school, he hopes to study psychology or architecture in college. He plans to attend either Fresno State or Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Guereca and other students say they’re thankful someone who once stepped on the same campus and went far decided to pay it back to his hometown — because now college is possible.

“It’s definitely a great opportunity for me…I’m very happy that I was able to get in,” Guereca said.

