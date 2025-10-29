© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Oct. 29: Glaciers In The Sierra Nevada Could Disappear In The Next 75 Years

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published October 29, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Glaciers in the Sierra Nevada have existed for thousands of years. However, new research published in the journal “Science Advances” projects that they will disappear by the end of the century. Andy Jones, a doctoral candidate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and co-author of the research, explains the findings on today’s episode.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Officials raise alarm over the future of Fresno County’s population, and why a Southern California man is walking 500 miles through the state.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden