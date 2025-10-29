Oct. 29: Glaciers In The Sierra Nevada Could Disappear In The Next 75 Years

Glaciers in the Sierra Nevada have existed for thousands of years. However, new research published in the journal “Science Advances” projects that they will disappear by the end of the century. Andy Jones, a doctoral candidate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and co-author of the research, explains the findings on today’s episode.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Officials raise alarm over the future of Fresno County’s population, and why a Southern California man is walking 500 miles through the state.