Sept. 18: What It’s Like On The Front Lines Of The Garnet Fire

Billowing smoke, flaming trees and thousands of axe-wielding hotshot firefighters: these are some of the images from the front lines of the Garnet Fire burning in eastern Fresno County. KVPR’s Kerry Klein takes us on a tour of the north flank of the fire, and shares her reporting on what firefighting operations have looked like.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Questions raised over a state legislator’s bill; and what a new study on student loan payments says about Valley borrowers.