The story behind Dinkey Creek's name

From Coalinga to Pumpkin Center, the Central Valley has its fair share of unusual place names. But only one is named after man's best friend. Today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots, the story of Dinkey Creek.

Before we get to the name, let’s sort out a little geography first. Dinkey Creek is located in Fresno County, east of Shaver Lake. It’s a rather large creek, and is a major tributary of the Kings River. It’s also more than a creek – it’s a popular region outdoor recreation destination. At Dinkey Creek you’ll find a campground, ranger station, and store. The area is also home to Camp Fresno, and the nearby McKinley Grove of Giant sequoias. Dinkey Creek also lends its name to the nearby Dinkey Lakes Wilderness.

In the 1860s the area became a popular spot for sheep herders, people like William Helm and Frank Dusy. So what about that name? You might guess it has something to do with the size of the creek, but that’s not the case.

There are different versions of the story, but the most popular goes something like this: In August 1863, Frank Dusy was out hunting when he encountered a bear in a threatening position. His small black and white dog, named Dinkey went after the bear, biting the much larger animal, giving Dusy time to defend himself. The beloved dog died, but his name lives on to this day on the creek and region.