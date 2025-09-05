Sept. 5: Delano’s Filipino Community Commemorates The 1965 ‘Delano Grape Strike’

It’s been 60 years since Filipino farmworkers in Delano protested for better wages and sparked a nationwide movement for labor rights. The Delano Chapter of the Filipino American National Historical Society is hosting a free public event on Saturday to mark the occasion. In this episode we speak with Suzanne Villaruz, an event coordinator, who has a personal connection to the movement in the 1960’s.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Why there are questions about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s whereabouts; and what a study says about the Valley’s economy.