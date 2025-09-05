© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Sept. 5: Delano’s Filipino Community Commemorates The 1965 ‘Delano Grape Strike’

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published September 5, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
It’s been 60 years since Filipino farmworkers in Delano protested for better wages and sparked a nationwide movement for labor rights. The Delano Chapter of the Filipino American National Historical Society is hosting a free public event on Saturday to mark the occasion. In this episode we speak with Suzanne Villaruz, an event coordinator, who has a personal connection to the movement in the 1960’s.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Why there are questions about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s whereabouts; and what a study says about the Valley’s economy.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
