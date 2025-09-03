State Legislature passes bills to restrict immigration enforcement at schools

This story was originally published by EdSource.

The California Legislature passed two bills on Tuesday that attempt to restrict immigration enforcement on school campuses and inform students and families of the presence of immigration officers on campuses.

Assembly Bill 49, if signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, will prohibit schools from allowing immigration enforcement officers to enter a school campus or question a student unless they have a judicial warrant or court order. It will also prohibit schools from sharing information about a student, family or employee with immigration officials, unless the officials present a judicial warrant or court order.

Senate Bill 98 requires TK-12 schools and colleges to notify all students, faculty and staff when federal immigration officers have been confirmed to be on campus. The bill applies to all TK-12 schools, community colleges, California State University campuses and private colleges that receive Cal Grants. The bill also requests that University of California campuses do the same, although it does not require it.

Both bills attempt to alleviate some families’ fears that the Trump administration will conduct immigration enforcement on school campuses after ending a longstanding policy not to conduct immigration enforcement at or around schools or churches. Some research has found that attendance drops when families are afraid that immigration enforcement will occur on campus.

The U.S. Supreme Court determined in 1982 that all children living in the U.S. have a right to attend public schools, regardless of immigration status.

The bills are now headed to Newsom’s desk.