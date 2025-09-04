Sept. 4: How California Democrats Are Shifting Their Views On In-State Oil Production

Gov. Gavin Newsom has spent years cracking down on fossil fuels and on the state’s oil industry. Now, he and other Democratic lawmakers are in talks to boost in-state oil production. We discuss why, and what this sudden shift could mean for Kern County, with CalMatters reporter Alexei Koseff.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A historic mining town is scorched by a wildfire; and a progressive U.S. Representative is backing a Valley candidate looking to unseat a House Republican.