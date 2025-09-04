© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Sept. 4: How California Democrats Are Shifting Their Views On In-State Oil Production

By Kerry Klein,
Elizabeth ArakelianJonathan Linden
Published September 4, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
Gov. Gavin Newsom has spent years cracking down on fossil fuels and on the state’s oil industry. Now, he and other Democratic lawmakers are in talks to boost in-state oil production. We discuss why, and what this sudden shift could mean for Kern County, with CalMatters reporter Alexei Koseff.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A historic mining town is scorched by a wildfire; and a progressive U.S. Representative is backing a Valley candidate looking to unseat a House Republican.

Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
