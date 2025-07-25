July 25: Could An Environmental Rollback Improve California’s Housing Shortage?

A new state law is reducing red tape for developers in California. Changes to the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA, will now allow builders to develop infill housing faster. Ben Christopher, a housing reporter for CalMatters, breaks down the changes to CEQA and if they can actually help address the state’s housing shortage.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Two cases of measles reported in Tulare County; and the CSU system faces a steep funding gap as costs rise.