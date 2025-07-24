July 24: After Bankruptcy Petition By The Diocese Of Fresno, What’s Next For Sex Abuse Claims?

The Catholic Diocese of Fresno filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection earlier this month as it seeks to potentially settle decades-old claims of sexual abuse by clergy. But what does the bankruptcy process look like, and what comes next for the victims? KVPR’s Kerry Klein joins us to discuss her reporting.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Leaked legislation language shows potential effort to streamline permitting of oil wells, and Planned Parenthood in California loses hundreds of millions in funding.