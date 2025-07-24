© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

July 24: After Bankruptcy Petition By The Diocese Of Fresno, What’s Next For Sex Abuse Claims?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Kerry KleinJonathan Linden
Published July 24, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
The Catholic Diocese of Fresno filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection earlier this month as it seeks to potentially settle decades-old claims of sexual abuse by clergy. But what does the bankruptcy process look like, and what comes next for the victims? KVPR’s Kerry Klein joins us to discuss her reporting.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Leaked legislation language shows potential effort to streamline permitting of oil wells, and Planned Parenthood in California loses hundreds of millions in funding.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
