July 22: Is ‘Dark Money’ Swaying Elections In Fresno County?

Who paid for an attack mailer during a recent Fresno election? That’s one of the questions at the center of an investigation by Fresnoland reporter Omar Rashad. He joins us to talk about the lack of transparency in campaign funding, and what it implies about the influence of “dark money” in local elections.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A challenger to Congressman David Valadao gets a national endorsement, and a beloved Fresno park is set for a makeover.

