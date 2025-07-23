© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
July 22: Is ‘Dark Money’ Swaying Elections In Fresno County?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published July 23, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
Who paid for an attack mailer during a recent Fresno election? That’s one of the questions at the center of an investigation by Fresnoland reporter Omar Rashad. He joins us to talk about the lack of transparency in campaign funding, and what it implies about the influence of “dark money” in local elections.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A challenger to Congressman David Valadao gets a national endorsement, and a beloved Fresno park is set for a makeover.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
