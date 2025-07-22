© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

July 22: What Workers At Chukchansi Casino Are Demanding After A Three-Day Strike

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published July 22, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Workers at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino went on strike earlier this month to demand fairer wages and benefits. Workers have been doing their job without a new union contract, which expired late last year. We speak with an employee who tells us what the workers want management to know.

Plus, the latest news headlines: What experts say about “dark money” in Fresno politics; and new data shows employment rates for UC graduates.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
