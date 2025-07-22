July 22: What Workers At Chukchansi Casino Are Demanding After A Three-Day Strike
Workers at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino went on strike earlier this month to demand fairer wages and benefits. Workers have been doing their job without a new union contract, which expired late last year. We speak with an employee who tells us what the workers want management to know.
Plus, the latest news headlines: What experts say about “dark money” in Fresno politics; and new data shows employment rates for UC graduates.