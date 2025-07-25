After a high school rally lap dance went viral, we now know what went on behind the scenes

MERCED, Calif. — One year after a viral video from a Merced County high school rally took the internet by storm , KVPR has learned what went on behind the scenes as the district dealt with the fallout of a provocative performance. The incident largely fell off public consciousness since then, but questions remained among some who witnessed the incident about whether the district adequately responded to the controversy.

The video from a back-to-school rally last year at Buhach Colony High School was themed “Las Vegas” and featured a dance between the former principal, Robert Nunes and the school’s mascot, Thor.

In the video, Nunes sits in a chair with Thor dancing in front of him. The skit simulates a lap dance and finishes with a confetti pop that simulates “an ejaculation,” according to an interpretation as part of a document by Merced Union High School district officials who later reprimanded the principal and the mascot.

The skit ends with Nunes shouting into the microphone, “What happens at Buhach stays at Buhach!”

But that ended up not being the case. The video prompted thousands of views and comments on social media from people across the globe, as local and national news outlets reported on the event.

While those on social media expressed a mixture of reactions ranging from outrage to light-hearted laughter, some parents and students from Merced County expressed concern.

Now, district records obtained by KVPR confirm the district also didn’t see the humor. Nunes, the principal, was subsequently put on paid administrative leave and he resigned shortly after the incident. He apologized to staff via email.

“My mistake has created pain and anguish for certain staff and students involved that I care for and love,” Nunes wrote at the time. “If given the opportunity, I am deeply committed to whatever it takes to build back qualities of leadership that I may have lost with all of you because of this incident. Integrity and trust are the two that may have been compromised the most.”

Nunes said the days following the incident produced a flurry of social media reactions and news stories that were hard for him and his family. He also expressed his gratitude in receiving an outpouring of support and love from staff. He said he got “wrapped up” in the excitement of the rally. He declined to speak for this story.

“We all make mistakes, I want to show all that it does no good to wallow in self pity,” Nunes, who had been with the district for more than 25 years, said. “We face up and address the issue, repair the harm done and return ourselves to the community.”

Nunes returned to Buhach Colony High School after his resignation and the apology as an associate principal. This fall, he will begin in the same role but at El Capitan High School in Merced. A new head principal, Kyle Mesa, took over at Buhach Colony earlier this month.

A looming question: who was in the mascot suit?

While the video prominently displayed Nunes, little attention was given to who was under the mascot suit. But district records identify the person as Buhach Colony athletic director Aaron Abril – whom the district warned.

Last September, Abril received a letter from the district saying he violated policy in choosing to participate in the skit. The district wrote that he “impacted the trust” students, parents, and the public have in Buhach Colony High School.

Officials demanded Abril “engage in professional behavior,” “not simulate lap or strip dances during school rallies,” and “make professional decisions” that align with his public role. The district stated that if Abril failed to comply, he would be subject to disciplinary action, including termination. Abril remains on the job.

Abril declined an interview request from KVPR, but according to records he defended himself privately. Responding to the warning letter he got from the district, he said he disagreed with their reprimand and asked for the letter to be reconsidered.

“Prior to the rally, I was not provided with a script nor was I made aware of the theme or nature of the ‘Thunder from Down Under’ skit, as referenced in the letter of warning,” Abril wrote to the district. “Even after the event, I still did not understand the intended meaning behind the performance.”

Abril also said he was not “visually aware” of the actions in the skit because he couldn’t see clearly in the mascot suit.

“The directions I was given were to dance around and act silly, and that is what I did,” Abril said. “From my understanding, the viral video referenced in the letter focused solely on the actions of the principal. I was not identified in the footage or publicly named as the individual in the mascot costume.”

Merced Union High School District declined to answer KVPR’s further questions about Abril’s reprimand, citing employee privacy.

“While opinions may differ, the situation was handled in accordance with the law and has been resolved…. As a district, we are focused on learning from past incidents, taking feedback, and continuously improving to better serve our students and community,” district spokesperson Viviana Fuentes said.

Dance video didn’t land well with some parents, students

A year after the incident, it hasn’t faded from the community.

Ryan Attebery, a parent of a student who recorded the video, told KVPR he was astonished when he first saw the skit last year.

“It made me feel uncomfortable,” he said.

Attebary was interviewed on various news outlets at the time. He told KVPR recently that the skit sent the wrong message. He said it painted a picture that something inappropriate done by staff is acceptable, even if students don’t realize it.

“Kids don't pick up on everything,” Attebery said. “A lot of kids might not even know they're being…disrespected.”

Emails obtained by KVPR show other parents and students were also concerned about the incident. Torrin Johnson, who served as an interim principal at Buhach last school year, wrote an email several days after the skit saying a parent was “extremely upset” and demanding to know who was put on administrative leave.

Another email written by Katina Austin, a program administrator at the district, said other students and parents didn’t approve of the skit, but were fearful of retaliation if they spoke up.

“They confided in me because they felt uncomfortable expressing their concerns about the rally to staff,” Austin wrote. “They, along with a few other students, felt that the activity was inappropriate but have been advised by staff not to discuss it with other adults or administrators in hopes that the situation will ‘blow over quickly.’ As a result, they feel that their voices don’t matter and are also fearful of potential retaliation if they do speak out.”

In a written response to KVPR earlier this month, Fuentes, the district spokesperson, said students were allowed to speak with administration and counseling staff for support and guidance about the incident.

Fuentes said the district “recognizes the importance of all students’ voices and works diligently to ensure all are heard.”

Nunes had support, but criticism remains

While there was discomfort among some in the district, others privately appeared to try to put the issue to rest and show support for Nunes. Several teachers wrote emails to staff and administration seeking to move on.

Robert Shaljean, a current math teacher at Buhach and department chair emailed staff two days after the incident and asked that they not discuss the situation with students.

“We can all look upon this as a teachable moment and remember that we are here to serve our students, but that these students are still children,” Shaljean wrote. “For those of you who want to support Mr. Nunes, the best way to do that is to try and not cause this incident to become any bigger. Do not discuss this with your students.”

Former Atwater High School teacher and coach, Greg Bell also wrote a letter to Superintendent Alan Peterson after Nunes’ resignation on Aug. 23, asking for Nunes to remain as principal.

But for those who wanted more accountability for the public incident, the actions the district took don’t seem to be enough. For example, some took issue that Abril was never identified up until now, only when KVPR was given the records.

“They just really dropped the ball in the whole situation and I feel like it was so public with the principal's face that the mascot kind of hid in the shadow,” Attebery said.

Attebery dismissed the district’s reprimand against Abril, the mascot, as “laughable.” He said a public apology would have been more acceptable from both Abril and Nunes.

“I'm more disappointed than I am mad,” Attebary told KVPR. “But at the same time, it's literally what I expected to happen. I really didn't expect them to do anything about it. I would say it's hilariously pitiful how someone like that could do that and nothing happened.”

For any news tips, contact reporter Rachel Livinal at rlivinal@kvpr.org.