Central Valley Daily

June 26: What Will Mass Deportations Cost California’s Economy?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Rachel LivinalCresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Published June 26, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
California’s economy deeply intertwined with people without legal status. But as mass deportations threaten communities and the state’s workforce, billions could be on the line for the state. We speak with a UC Merced researcher about the potential impacts.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Valley group opposes plans for an ICE facility in Kern County; and what the federal DOJ is saying about California’s trans athlete policy weeks after controversy.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Rachel Livinal
Rachel Livinal reports on higher education for KVPR through a partnership with the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
