June 26: What Will Mass Deportations Cost California’s Economy?
California’s economy deeply intertwined with people without legal status. But as mass deportations threaten communities and the state’s workforce, billions could be on the line for the state. We speak with a UC Merced researcher about the potential impacts.
Plus, the latest news headlines: A Valley group opposes plans for an ICE facility in Kern County; and what the federal DOJ is saying about California’s trans athlete policy weeks after controversy.